Rapper Lil Poppa Died By Suicide: Report

More details have to come to light about thew 25-year-old's untimely passing.

Published on February 19, 2026

Rod Wave - Last Lap Tour - Atlanta, GA
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

As Hip-Hop mourns the untimely passing of Lil Poppa, details are beginning to be emerge about the circumstances of his death. The 25-year-old reportedly died by suicide.

As previously reported, the “Out Of Town Bae” rapper was pronounced dead on Wednesday (Feb. 18) morning. TMZ reports that he died from a gunshot wound, per the Fulton County Medical Examiner.

Lil Poppa signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG record label in April 2022 and in that relatively short time, managed to release over eight projects, building a loyal and growing fan base in the process. Since the announcement of his death, the tributes have been pouring in.

“We are stunned and devastated by the loss of our beloved family member, Janarious ‘Lil Poppa’ Wheeler,” said CMG in a statement released on Thursday (Feb. 19). “Poppa was more than just a talented artist — he was an ambitious young man with depth beyond his years and endless potential. Our love for him knew no bounds.”

“He was one of those rare artists who thoughtfully poured his pain, growth and truth into his art,” continued CMG’s statement. “His passion and authenticity connected and inspired fans from all walks of life. This is truly a heartbreaking loss for everyone who knew and loved him. Please keep his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. Poppa, we promise to uphold your legacy with honor and respect. We are all better because of you. Long Live Lil Poppa.”

Rest in power Lil Poppa.

If you’re experiencing distress or need someone to talk to, you can dial 988 at any time for immediate support or the Trevor Project Hotline anytime at 1-866-488-7386. You can also text START to 678-678. Trained counselors are available to provide confidential support and assistance. 

You are not alone.

If you or someone you love needs support right now—-or at any time—please dial 988 or text 741-741.

Rapper Lil Poppa Died By Suicide: Report was originally published on hiphopwired.com

