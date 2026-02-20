Listen Live
Jaylen Brown Considers Legal Action After All Star Event Shut Down

Jaylen Brown is considering legal action after Beverly Hills police shut down his private All-Star Weekend event, causing financial losses and frustration over the city’s apology.

Published on February 20, 2026

Jaylen Brown is weighing legal action against the city of Beverly Hills after police shut down a private event he hosted during NBA All-Star Weekend.

Speaking to Andscape, the Boston Celtics star said he felt “embarrassed” and “targeted” when officers ended the invitation-only gathering around 7 p.m. Saturday without first speaking to him or the homeowner. Brown said he invested about $300,000 into the event, with sponsors contributing an additional $300,000 to $500,000.

The event, held at a home owned by Oakley founder Jim Jannard, was meant to promote Brown’s performance brand, 741Performance, and included panel discussions about leadership and culture. Brown said it was a private function and did not require a city permit, disputing earlier reports that a permit had been denied due to prior violations at the residence.

City officials later acknowledged their initial public statement was inaccurate, saying no permit application had been submitted or denied and that the home had no related violations on record. City manager Nancy Hunt-Coffey issued an apology but said staff believed there were city code violations, prompting the shutdown.

Brown called the apology insufficient, describing it on social media as a “half ass apology after the damage is already done.” He said the incident caused financial losses and reputational harm, and that he and his team are considering their next steps.

