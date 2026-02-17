J. Cole's 'The Fall-Off' debuts at #1 on the Billboard 200, earning 280,000 equivalent units.

This is Cole's 7th #1 album, a streak dating back to his debut in 2011.

The album had the biggest week for a hip-hop release in nearly a year.

J. Cole Tops Billboard 200 For Seventh Time With ‘The Fall-Off’

Rapper J. Cole has achieved a seventh No. 1 debut on the Billboard charts with his new album The Fall-Off.

The Dreamville founder debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 1 after earning 280,000 equivalent units in its first week, according to Billboard.

Each of his seven studio albums has achieved this feat, according to Billboard, a streak that dates back to his first album, Cole World: The Sideline Story, in 2011.

They noted that the performance of J. Cole’s (supposedly last) album marked the largest week for any hip-hop release in nearly a year.

The North Carolina native also topped the Billboard 200 with his 2024 mixtape, Might Delete Later and his 2019 compilation Revenge of the Dreamers III.

On Monday, the rapper announced that he will go on a world tour to support his latest album. The tour will kick off in North America this summer before hitting the UK, Europe, New Zealand, South Africa and Australia. This will be his first solo headline tour in five years, following 2021’s The Off-Season.

Check out the complete list of tour dates below:

Sat Jul 11 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Tue Jul 14 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

Wed Jul 15 — Tampa, FL — Benchmark International Arena

Fri Jul 17 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Mon Jul 20 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena

Thu Jul 23 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

Sat Jul 25 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Mon Jul 27 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Fri Jul 31 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

Tue Aug 04 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Wed Aug 05 — Queens, NY — UBS Arena

Fri Aug 07 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Tue Aug 11 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Sat Aug 15 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Arena

Sun Aug 16 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Tue Aug 18 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center

Wed Aug 19 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center

Fri Aug 21 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Mon Aug 24 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Tue Aug 25 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Thu Aug 27 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

Sat Aug 29 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena

Tue Sep 01 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena

Thu Sep 03 — Inglewood, CA — Intuit Dome

Sun Sep 06 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

Wed Sep 09 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena

Thu Sep 10 — Phoenix, AZ — Mortgage Matchup Center

Sun Sep 13 — San Antonio, TX — Frost Bank Center

Mon Sep 14 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Wed Sep 16 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Sat Sep 19 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

Wed Sep 23 — Fayetteville, NC — Crown Coliseum*

Wed Oct 07 — Berlin, DE — Uber Arena

Fri Oct 9 — Zurich, CH — AG Hallenstadion

Mon Oct 12 — Amsterdam, NL — Ziggo Dome

Thu Oct 15 — Cologne, DE — LANXESS Arena

Sat Oct 17 — Antwerp, BE — AFAS Dome

Mon Oct 19 — London, UK — The O2

Tue Oct 20 – London, UK – The O2

Thu Oct 22 — Dublin, IE — 3Arena

Sun Oct 25 — Birmingham, UK — Utilita Arena

Mon Oct 26 — Glasgow, UK — OVO Hydro

Wed Oct 28 — Manchester, UK — Co-op Live

Sat Oct 31 — Nottingham, UK — Motorpoint Arena

Thu Nov 05 — Paris, FR — Accor Arena

Sun Nov 08 — Hamburg, DE — Barclays Arena

Mon Nov 09 — Copenhagen, DK — Royal Arena

Wed Nov 11 — Stockholm, SE — Avicii Arena

Thu Nov 12 — Oslo, NO — Unity Arena

Wed Nov 25 — Brisbane, AU — Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sat Nov 28 — Melbourne, AU — Rod Laver Arena

Tue Dec 01 — Sydney, AU — Qudos Bank Arena

Sat Dec 05 — Auckland, NZ — Spark Arena

Sat Dec 12 — Johannesburg, ZA — FNB Stadium

