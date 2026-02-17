Listen Live
French Quarter Chaos: Shia LaBeouf Sparks Scene in New Orleans

Things got wild in New Orleans when actor Shia LaBeouf reportedly got into a fight during Mardi Gras celebrations. Police quickly stepped in as the situation drew a crowd in the busy French Quarter.

Published on February 17, 2026

Actor Shia LaBeouf found himself back in the headlines after an alleged altercation during Mardi Gras weekend in New Orleans, where packed streets, loud music, and late-night partying created the perfect storm for chaos.

According to witnesses, the confrontation happened in the French Quarter shortly after midnight, when LaBeouf was seen arguing with another man outside a crowded bar along Bourbon Street. What began as a heated verbal exchange reportedly escalated quickly into shoving and swinging, drawing a circle of stunned onlookers and cellphone cameras. Several bystanders said security and nearby police rushed in within moments as the situation threatened to spiral further out of control.

Sources claim alcohol may have played a role, though that has not been officially confirmed. Police separated the individuals involved, and while reports differ on whether punches fully landed, officers briefly detained LaBeouf to defuse the situation and gather statements. He was later released, and no serious injuries were reported.

The incident comes as LaBeouf has been attempting to rebuild both his career and public image following years of legal troubles and personal struggles. In recent months, he has kept a relatively low profile, focusing on smaller film projects and family life. For many observers, the New Orleans episode raises questions about whether the actor can truly stay out of controversy.

Despite the drama, Mardi Gras celebrations continued uninterrupted, with parades, music, and revelry carrying on into the early morning hours. Representatives for LaBeouf have not yet issued an official statement, leaving fans and critics alike waiting to see whether the actor will address the incident publicly.

