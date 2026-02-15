‘Body On Me’ Blueprint: Nelly & Ashanti Get Candid On Their Valentine’s Day Romance Strategy

When it comes to long-term love in the spotlight, few stories are as captivating as Nelly and Ashanti. The hip-hop and R&B power couple has spent over two decades in the public eye, navigating a journey that has taken them from early 2000s icons to a modern-day blueprint for “spinning the block.” This week, as Valentine’s Day excitement swept through the industry, the couple shared a spicy secret for keeping the spark alive.

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Catching up with the pair on the red carpet of the star-studded Fanatics Super Bowl party in San Francisco, a photographer asked the most pressing question of the evening: “What’s the secret to a great Valentine’s for you two?”

While most celebrity couples might offer a safe answer about candlelit dinners or thoughtful jewelry, Nelly and Ashanti weren’t interested in being politically correct. With a mischievous grin, Ashanti blurted out the truth: “The bedroom!” Her husband didn’t skip a beat, giving a telling stare and an affirming pat on the butt that confirmed they are very much on the same page.

The candidness of Nelly and Ashanti is a testament to the deep comfort they’ve found in their second chapter. As previously reported, their legendary love story began in 2003 when they first met at a Grammy Awards press conference. Ashanti famously recalled that Nelly asked for her autograph as a joke, and while it took him a long time to actually get her phone number, they eventually became one of the most beloved couples of the era.

After a decade together, the two surprisingly split in 2013 and spent nearly ten years apart. However, the pull of their connection proved too strong to ignore. By late 2023, the world was thrilled to see them reunite, and they moved with a new sense of urgency, quietly marrying in December 2023. Since then, they have welcomed their first child together and launched their Peacock reality series, Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together, which premiered in June 2025.

Their advice for Valentine’s Day, to prioritize intimacy and physical connection, might be simple, but it clearly works for the Haynes family.





