MAGA Stooge Nicki Minaj Urges Barbz To Support SAVE Act

Nicki Minaj has deeply aligned herself with President Donald Trump and many of his controversial policies, and is now urging her fanbase to support the passing of a new law. Taking to social media, Nicki Minaj made a call to the Barbz to support the SAVE Act, a law that could potentially disenfranchise voters on both sides of the aisle.

On Thursday (February 12), Nicki Minaj took to the X platform and made a public call and “bribe” to her passionate fan base to throw their support behind the SAVE Act. The SAVE Act, if passed, would make it federal law to display “documentary proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote, and requires photo identification to vote, in federal elections.”

“Dear Barbz, call your senators, then tweet #SaveAct to let me know you did it. Here’s a little video as a bribe to get you to do it. If you all do it, I’ll let you choose between a new look & Spaces. The choice is yours,” Minaj said.

In another post, Minaj shared an infographic about the SAVE Act, writing in the caption, “Test your pattern recognition skills. The ppl who told you to get that vaccine, and to get a thousand boosters, and to show proof everywhere you went that you had been vaccinated—are now telling you that people should NOT show ID to VOTE. Haha. Dear God, help US #SaveAct.”

Making good on her promise, Minaj posted a poll for a new look and new spaces in her support of the SAVE Act.

On X, fans are laying into Nicki Minaj and her embrace of the SAVE Act. Check out those reactions below.

Photo: Getty