Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 9, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Sybil Wilkes is back with “What We Need to Know,” delivering the essential headlines that impact our community. From political accountability to public health and financial awareness, this segment cuts through the noise to bring you the stories that matter. Let’s dive into the latest updates keeping us informed and empowered.

Here is a breakdown of the critical updates you need on your radar right now.

Condemnation of Racist Video

In a significant move, several Black conservative organizations and allies of the president have publicly condemned a racist video shared on his social media platform. The animated video, which depicted former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama with ape-like features, drew swift and strong rebukes. The Black Conservative Federation was among the voices calling the imagery “unacceptable, offensive, and indefensible.” This rare public dissent from the president’s own supporters highlights a clear line against blatant racism that cannot be ignored.