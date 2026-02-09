Boring Game, Seattle Dominated and a Super Bowl Bigger Than Football

Going into the Super Bowl yesterday, I was hyped like always, but once the game got rolling, I realized pretty quickly it wasn’t going to be a classic. Honestly, the game felt pretty boring. Seattle completely dominated on defense, and the Patriots just couldn’t get anything going on offense. Drive after drive stalled out, and it felt like New England was stuck in neutral all night. They didn’t even score until the fourth quarter, and by then the outcome already felt decided. The final score—29–13—pretty much told the whole story.

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty / other

Seattle’s running back Kenneth Walker was the clear star of the night and deserved the MVP. He ran hard from start to finish, racking up 135 yards on 27 carries, and even added 26 more yards on two catches. It was one of those old-school, grind-it-out performances you don’t see win MVP very often anymore—the first Super Bowl MVP by a running back since Terrell Davis back in 1998. That alone made it feel kind of historic.

Another huge part of Seattle’s scoring came from kicker Jason Myers, who quietly had a Super Bowl for the record books. He nailed five field goals, the most ever in a Super Bowl, and every one of them felt like another reminder of how stuck the Patriots’ offense was. When your kicker is that busy, you know the game is being controlled.

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty / other

The halftime show was actually one of the highlights for me. Bad Bunny didn’t just come out and perform songs in Spanish—he made it about unity and love over hate. The whole performance felt bigger than football, representing Latin countries and their culture on one of the biggest stages in the world. That message really came through, and it gave the night some energy the game itself was missing.

I also have to give credit to NBC’s coverage. From the pregame on, everything looked incredible. The field especially stood out—it looked absolutely amazing on TV, and weirdly enough, that made the game more enjoyable to watch. Even though the action on the field was pretty dull at times, the presentation helped make up for it.

In the end, it wasn’t the most exciting Super Bowl I’ve ever watched, but between Seattle’s dominant performance, a historic MVP, a record-setting kicker, and a meaningful halftime show, it still had its moments.