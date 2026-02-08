Listen Live
Close
News

Public Enemy Flips "He Got Game" As Women-1st "She Got Game"

Public Enemy Flips “He Got Game” Through Women-1st Lens: “She Got Game”

The legendary Rap group just gave their classic new life.

Published on February 8, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Gods of Rap Perform In Berlin
Source: Frank Hoensch / Getty

Public Enemy is once again proving their message doesn’t age — it evolves. The legendary group has reworked one of their most iconic records into a modern anthem centered on women’s power and presence.

As per Billboard, Public Enemy has flipped their 1998 classic “He Got Game” into a newly reimagined track titled “She Got Game.” The update reframes the original Spike Lee–inspired record through a women-first lens, transforming it into a celebration of confidence, leadership, and resilience. The song features a lineup of women across music, sports, and culture, including LSU basketball star and rising rapper Flau’jae, Retina MC, and activist-artist Nikki Giovanni, among others.

Flavor Flav explained that the idea behind the record was about shifting the narrative and spotlighting voices that continue to move culture forward. Flavor Flav shared that “She Got Game” is meant to recognize the strength, intelligence, and influence women bring to every space they occupy, noting that the track reflects the same urgency and purpose that defined Public Enemy’s original run — just viewed through a present-day lens.

The song came together organically, driven by the group’s desire to revisit their catalog with intention rather than nostalgia. By reworking “He Got Game,” Public Enemy connects eras while making it clear that empowerment isn’t a trend — it’s a throughline. The updated version keeps the spirit of the original intact while expanding its scope, allowing a new generation to hear the message loud and clear.

Proceeds from the song will benefit the Women’s Sports Foundation and the Black Music Action Coalition’s Female Fund. You can listen to “She Got Game” below.

Public Enemy Flips “He Got Game” Through Women-1st Lens: “She Got Game” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Super Bowl LX Seattle Seahawks vs. New Englad Patriots

Bad Bunny Brought Elite Boricua Vibes To Super Bowl Performance, Social Media Celebrates

Hip-Hop Wired

Brett Favre Reminded of Welfare Fraud After Sharing He's Not Watching Bad Bunny Halftime Performance

Hip-Hop Wired
Seattle Seahawks v New England Patriots - Super Bowl LX - Previews - Thursday February 5th

Songs That Bad Bunny Should Perform At The Super Bowl

Hip-Hop Wired
50 Cent

50 Cent Takes Jabs At Diddy, Floyd Mayweather & Ja Rule In New Doordash Commercial

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
A LIFE BIG GAME WATCH PARTY SWEEPSTAKES
Contests  |  theboxhouston Staff

A LIFE BIG GAME WATCH PARTY SWEEPSTAKES

2 Items
Celebrity  |  lexdirects

Reshona Landfair: Jane Doe From The R. Kelly Tape Breaks Her Silence, Says She Was Brainwashed By Singer—’I Was Empty’

DJ Michael Watts
News  |  J. Bachelor

Houston Mourns the Loss of DJ Michael Watts, A Texas Hip-Hop Icon

15 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed At The 2026 Grammy Awards

Christian Siriano - Front Row & Backstage - Spring/Summer 2026
22 Items
Music  |  Jarrett Huff

2026 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Lineup Announced!

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close