Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Cici, Cardi B & Teyana Attend Uber & Madden Super Bowl Events

Cici, Cardi B, Saweetie & Teyana… Oh My! The Stars Were Out For Uber One & Madden Super Bowl Events

The stars have descended upon San Francisco in anticipation of Super Bowl LX with Uber One and Madden's pregame events being must-see for The Who's who of Hollywood

Published on February 7, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ciara x Cardi B x Saweetie x Teyana Taylor
Source: Alexander Tamargo/XNY/Star Max/Jesse Grant

Super Bowl LX is right around the corner and the pregame events are already bringing the stars out. A-listers like Ciara and Russell Wilson, Cardi B, Saweetie, Teyana Taylor, and more popped out to turn heads at events for brands like Uber One and Madden.

Rapper Saweetie, who is a Bay Area native, gave the dolls a professional moment in a brown suit with a revealing décolletage while Teyana Taylor donned a leather look with showstopping accessories. NFL vets like Mike Vick and Saquon Barkley were also in attendance, with Ciara and Russell Wilson making an appearance that had tongues wagging.

Whenever it’s time to step out, Ciara makes sure to remind us that she will always be one of the baddest in the game. Her toned legs were on display in a denim mini dress while Russ pulled off a sporty, black look complete with shades.

The pair were also on hand for the Uber One event that brought out Cardi B. It also featured a performance from new Grammy winners Olivia Dean and Shaboozey.

Cardi pulled up in a red, white, and blue look (always supporting her man and his team!) that seemed painted on with a simple jet black, middle part bust down to compliment the fit. She is clearly taking time away from her tour rehearsals to be on the scene for Stefon Diggs’ first trip to the Super Bowl.

Uber is one of many brands pulling out all the stops for Super Bowl LX. From commercials running during the big game to installations for fan participation throughout the weekend, and via their apps, it’s clear that they’re planning to use all of the eyes on San Francisco to their advantage. A star-studded event doesn’t hurt either.

Now, all eyes turn to Bad Bunny to deliver a MAGA-infuriating, jaw-dropping Pepsi Halftime Show performance that will be talked about for years to come.

The post Cici, Cardi B, Saweetie & Teyana… Oh My! The Stars Were Out For Uber One & Madden Super Bowl Events appeared first on Bossip.

Cici, Cardi B, Saweetie & Teyana… Oh My! The Stars Were Out For Uber One & Madden Super Bowl Events was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Kid Rock Testifies During Senate Hearing On The Live Entertainment Industry

Kid Rock-Led Struggle 'Rock The Country' Music Festival Canceled In SC

Hip-Hop Wired
TOPSHOT-OLY-2026-MILANO CORTINA-OPENING

JD Vance Loudly Booed On The World Stage During 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Hip-Hop Wired
Wild 'N Out Live: The Final Lap Tour - Atlanta, GA

Lil Jon’s Son DJ Young Slade's Body Identified, Family Confirms

Hip-Hop Wired
1994 Source Awards

New Tupac Shakur Murder Documentary To Include Keefe D

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
15 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed At The 2026 Grammy Awards

DJ Michael Watts
News  |  J. Bachelor

Houston Mourns the Loss of DJ Michael Watts, A Texas Hip-Hop Icon

A LIFE BIG GAME WATCH PARTY SWEEPSTAKES
Contests  |  theboxhouston Staff

A LIFE BIG GAME WATCH PARTY SWEEPSTAKES

2 Items
Celebrity  |  lexdirects

Reshona Landfair: Jane Doe From The R. Kelly Tape Breaks Her Silence, Says She Was Brainwashed By Singer—’I Was Empty’

Christian Siriano - Front Row & Backstage - Spring/Summer 2026
22 Items
Music  |  Jarrett Huff

2026 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Lineup Announced!

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close