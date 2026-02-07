Todas Las Miradas Puestas En Benito! Bad Bunny’s Viral Grammys Moment Sparks Hilarious Memes Ahead Of Buzzy Super Bowl Show

Listen Live
Bad Bunny's Viral Grammys Moment Sparks Hilarious Memes

Published on February 6, 2026

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

By now, you’ve probably seen the viral Bad Bunny memes inspired by the Pop superstar’s emotional reaction to winning Album of the Year for his 2025 release Debí Tirar Más Fotos–the first all-Spanish language album to earn that honor–at this year’s star-studded Grammys in LA.

What started as an emotional moment for the Puerto Rican hitmaker, quickly spiraled into a hilarious meme wave currently dominating feeds across social media.

Coincidentally, the trending meme obsession comes as Benito is gearing up for his highly anticipated halftime performance at this year’s Super Bowl LX in San Francisco.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,” he said in an NFL statement announcing the halftime show. “It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown…this is for my people, my culture, and our history.”

With growing hype over the upcoming performance, Benito made an appearance at the Apple Music press event, speaking candidly about the magnitude of performing at the Super Bowl while balancing a packed schedule that includes an ongoing tour and historic awards run.

According to the Associated Press, the 31-year-old hitmaker admitted that the moment still feels surreal, especially coming right after he won Album of the Year at the Grammys.

When asked about special surprise guests potentially joining him on stage (Cardi, perhaps?), he side-stepped the question like a pro while fueling even more anticipation over the buzzy performance.

Are you excited about Bad Bunny performing at the Super Bowl? If so, which songs do you want him to perform? Tell us down below and enjoy the absolutely funniest emotional Bad Bunny memes on the flip.

