When Home Teams Collide: Why This Super Bowl Hits Different for Me

This Super Bowl feels personal. It’s my first year living in Houston, and I was fully locked into the Texans’ season — the city energy, the pride, the hope. That excitement lasted right up until my home team, the New England Patriots, knocked them out. And listen… no shade, just history. I was born and raised in Providence, Rhode Island, part of New England to the core. I grew up during the Brady dynasty when winning felt routine, playoff runs were expected, and Super Bowl appearances were basically an annual family gathering. Every Patriots win meant free Dunkin’ iced coffee, which meant a lot of iced coffees before high school — and a lot of pride walking into class the next day. Seeing the Patriots back in the Super Bowl feels like tapping into that same energy again, but this time with a new chapter being written.

What makes this matchup even crazier is the other team on the field: the Seattle Seahawks. In 2016, I moved to Seattle to chase my radio dreams — and yes, I brought every ounce of my New England pride with me. Patriots gear, hats, hoodies… all of it. Let’s just say the Pacific Northwest made it very clear they did not appreciate that. Especially considering the history. Patriots vs. Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX, a game that ended 28–24 after Malcolm Butler’s last-second interception at the goal line. One of the most dramatic endings in Super Bowl history. Ironically, while living there, I ended up working for the Seahawks — running their social media for two years — and developed a real love for the team and the city. Seattle gave me growth, opportunity, and perspective, even if they never forgave my Patriots loyalty.

So now here we are — days before two teams that represent two major chapters of my life face off on the biggest stage. I’m excited, emotional, and fully locked in. I want to see great football, I want to feel that old New England pride again, and yes… I’m hoping the Patriots take home the trophy. But let me be clear — I’m H-Town now, and I plan on riding just as hard for the Texans in the future. This weekend though? It’s Team New England, no hesitation. Bennett Knows.