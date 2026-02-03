My Top 5 Bad Bunny Songs Before the Super Bowl — No Skips, All Vibes

Source: adidas / adidas

With Bad Bunny gearing up for the Super Bowl spotlight, I’ve been deep in my Benito bag, revisiting the songs that really made me a fan. Not just the hits everyone knows, but the records that stuck with me, lived in my playlists, and soundtracked different moments of my life. Starting at No. 5 is “TURISTA” off Debí Tirar Más Fotos, the same album that just won Album of the Year. This song is a love letter to the past — reminiscing on a relationship that’s gone but not forgotten. It’s emotional, reflective, and hits you instantly if you’ve ever looked back at a love that shaped you. The album debuted at No. 1 and made history as the first Spanish-language album to win Album of the Year, and “TURISTA” is a big reason why — it shows Bad Bunny’s vulnerability and growth.

At No. 4 is “MIA” featuring Drake from X 100PRE, the song that owned summer 2018. This record was massive — debuting in the Top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100 and proving that Bad Bunny was officially global. A Drake feature never hurts, but what made this special was hearing Drake glide over Spanish vocals without missing a beat. At No. 3 is “Tití Me Preguntó” from Un Verano Sin Ti, a certified dance-floor filler. The song hilariously finds Benito explaining to his aunt that his real problem is having too many girlfriends. While that’s never been my personal struggle, the song is undeniable. It topped global charts, became a viral anthem, and helped Un Verano Sin Ti become one of the most streamed albums of all time. Right behind it at No. 2 is “Party,” also from Un Verano Sin Ti. This one lives on every vacation playlist I’ve ever made — pure energy, pure escape, and perfect for when the only plan is to have a good time.

And then there’s No. 1 — “Yo Perreo Sola.” This song has had me in a chokehold since day one. It’s more than a hit — it’s a statement. A song about independence, confidence, and moving how you want without explanation. The record topped charts, sparked conversation, and even made history with Bad Bunny dressing in drag in the video to amplify the message. For me, it defined a period of my life — and I know I’m not alone in that. “Yo Perreo Sola” didn’t just make people dance; it empowered them. As Bad Bunny heads into the Super Bowl moment, these five songs remind me why his run has been so special — emotional depth, global impact, and records that actually mean something. Bennett Knows.