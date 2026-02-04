Listen Live
The 10 Greatest Commercial Jingles of All Time

“I’m Lovin’ It” — The 10 Greatest Commercial Jingles of All Time

These iconic melodies that we can't get out of heads have become synonymous with some of the most memorable advertising campaigns of all time.

Published on February 4, 2026

Commercial jingles have a unique way of embedding themselves into our memories, often becoming as iconic as the brands they represent.

From the nostalgic tunes that defined entire generations to the fresh, catchy melodies of today, jingles have long been a cornerstone of advertising.

Some have stood the test of time, becoming cultural touchstones, while others are just beginning to make their mark in the modern era.

Whether they evoke a sense of history or reflect the creativity of today’s marketing, these jingles prove that a great tune can make a brand unforgettable.

Take a look below at the Top 10 commercial jingles of all time.

1. McDonald’s – “I’m Lovin’ It”

This catchy jingle, introduced in 2003, became a global phenomenon and is still synonymous with the fast-food giant.

2. Kit Kat – “Give Me a Break”

The jingle, “Give me a break, give me a break, break me off a piece of that Kit Kat bar,” is unforgettable and has been a staple of Kit Kat commercials for decades.

3. Oscar Mayer – “My Bologna Has a First Name”

This classic jingle, featuring a child singing about their love for Oscar Mayer bologna, is a nostalgic favorite.

4. Nationwide – “Nationwide Is on Your Side”

Simple, memorable, and effective, this jingle has been a cornerstone of Nationwide Insurance’s branding.

5. Folgers – “The Best Part of Wakin’ Up”

This coffee jingle has been waking people up with its warm and comforting tune for years.

6. Band-Aid – “I Am Stuck on Band-Aid”

The jingle, “I am stuck on Band-Aid, ’cause Band-Aid’s stuck on me,” is a timeless classic.

7. State Farm – “Like a Good Neighbor”

This jingle has been a reassuring presence in State Farm commercials for decades.

8. Toys “R” Us – “I Don’t Wanna Grow Up”

The nostalgic jingle captured the magic of childhood and the joy of shopping at Toys “R” Us.

9. Meow Mix – “Meow, Meow, Meow, Meow”

This simple yet catchy tune became synonymous with the cat food brand.

10. Coca-Cola – “I’d Like to Buy the World a Coke”

This iconic jingle from the 1970s became a cultural moment, promoting unity and happiness.

