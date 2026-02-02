Kendrick Lamar Makes Grammy History — And the Crown Keeps Moving

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Last night’s Grammy Awards felt like one of those ceremonies we’ll be talking about years from now. The show delivered big performances, long-overdue recognition, and a few history-making moments that reminded us why the Grammys still matter when they get it right. From genre-defying wins to cultural milestones, the night felt global, intentional, and stacked with artistry. And sitting right at the center of it all was Kendrick Lamar, who walked into the night as a frontrunner and walked out having rewritten the record books.

Some of the major wins set the tone early. Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos took Album of the Year, making history as the first Spanish-language album—and first Latin artist—to win the category. Billie Eilish earned Song of the Year for “Wildflower,” while Olivia Dean had a breakout moment winning Best New Artist. But the night clearly belonged to Kendrick. His collaboration with SZA, “Luther,” won Record of the Year and Best Melodic Rap Performance, while GNX secured Best Rap Album. He also appeared on Clipse’s “Chains & Whips,” which won Best Rap Performance, making his presence felt across multiple categories. On the R&B side, Kehlani’s “Folded” swept both Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song, and Leon Thomas took home Best R&B Album for MUTT, rounding out a strong night for the genre.

But beyond the trophies, the headline moment was this: Kendrick Lamar officially surpassed Jay-Z in total career Grammy wins. That’s not just a stat—that’s a generational shift. Jay-Z has long stood as the benchmark for rap excellence at the Grammys, but Kendrick’s consistent critical acclaim, cultural relevance, and artistic evolution have now pushed him past that mark. Beyoncé, of course, still stands alone at the top as the most awarded artist in Grammy history, but Kendrick moving ahead of Jay-Z cements him in a rare space—one occupied by artists who don’t just make hits, but shape the culture. Last night wasn’t just about winning awards; it was about legacy being updated in real time. Bennett Knows.