10 Years of ANTI: Rihanna’s Timeless Masterpiece Still Hits Today

Published on January 29, 2026

2016 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

It’s honestly wild that Rihanna’s ANTI just turned 10 years old. Released in January 2016, this album wasn’t just a new era — it was a reset. From a numbers standpoint, ANTI is historic. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, is now 6× Platinum, and has spent over 450 weeks on the Billboard 200, making it the longest-charting album by a Black female artist in history. Let that sink in. Singles like “Work” (which hit No. 1 on the Hot 100), “Needed Me,” “Love on the Brain,” “Kiss It Better,” “Consideration” featuring SZA, and “Sex With Me” didn’t just chart — they stuck. “Needed Me” alone shattered records for longevity on the Hot 100 at the time. The stats back it up, but the cultural impact is even louder.

To me, ANTI is Rihanna’s most timeless body of work. Some of her earlier albums were perfect for their moment, but time has moved past certain sounds. ANTI hasn’t aged a single day. These songs still feel current, still feel grown, and still hit emotionally. Just last week, I had ANTI on repeat for two or three days straight — no skips, no fatigue. If this ended up being Rihanna’s final album, it would be the perfect representation of her career: fearless, experimental, vulnerable, confident, and completely uninterested in pleasing anyone but herself.

Three 6 Mafia Is Headlining Tacos & Tequila — And I’m Counting Down

And yet… I don’t believe ANTI is the end of the story. Ten years feels intentional. We’ve heard rumors about a new album, a massive tour, even a double-disc reggae-inspired project — none of it has come to fruition because Rihanna has been busy building an empire and collecting billionaire checks. But something tells me this next chapter is coming. And if the next album carries even half the freedom, maturity, and creative risk that ANTI did? We’re in for a real treat in 2026. Until then, ANTI remains untouched — not just her last album, but one of the greatest albums of her entire career.

