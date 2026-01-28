Listen Live
Three 6 Mafia Is Headlining Tacos & Tequila — And I’m Counting Down

Published on January 28, 2026

2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

If you know me, then you already know why this announcement hit me right in the chest: Three 6 Mafia is performing at this year’s Tacos & Tequila Festival, and I’m beyond excited. We literally just talked about Three 6 earlier this year on the blog, and now I get to see them live again in Houston? Full circle moment. I went to Tacos & Tequila last year when I was still new to the city, and it ended up being one of my favorite events I attended all year. First of all — tacos and tequila? Automatic win. The weather was perfect for an April day in Houston, and the lineup was stacked: T.I., Lil Jon, Chingy, Paul Wall, Baby Bash, Yung Joc, Petey Pablo, Mike Jones, Twista — it was hit after hit. Some artists did what they needed to do, but Lil Jon stole the show for me. The energy was unmatched.

This year though? They might’ve topped themselves. Headlined by Three 6 Mafia (yes, the same Mafia behind Most Known Unknown, which has been on repeat for me lately), the lineup also includes Fat Joe — which I’m personally excited about as an East Coast kid — plus heavy hitters like Xzibit, Trina, Ying Yang Twins, Bubba Sparxxx, Nappy Roots, Murphy Lee, all led by DJ Ashton Martin. That’s a very specific era of music, and if you know, you know. It’s giving nostalgia, grown energy, and a full day of vibes.

Three 6 Mafia’s “Most Known Unknown” Still Hits 20 Years Later

And let’s not forget — this festival is more than just music. Last year they had wrestlers; this year they’re bringing out a Chihuahua pageant, because why not? It’s one of those events where you come for the artists but stay for the experience. Tacos & Tequila goes down Saturday, April 11 at Sam Houston Race Park, and if last year was any indication, this is one you don’t want to miss. I’m already hype — and I’ll see y’all there. BennettKnows.

