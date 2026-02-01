Listen Live
Draymond Green Calls Out "Caucasian Referee" Over Technical Foul

Draymond Green Calls Out “Caucasian Referee” Over Foul Call As “A Black Man In America”

Draymond Green got another tech, blamed the ref’s hand in his face, brought race into it — all on his own bobblehead night.

Published on February 1, 2026

Golden State Warriors v New York Knicks
Source: Don Collier / Getty

From teammates, coaches, and opposing players, Draymond Green easily finds someone to get him fired up, and now he’s turned to referees.

On Friday night, his Golden State Warriors were taking on the Detroit Pistons when he picked up a technical foul (his 10th of the season).

J.T. Orr was the official who made the call. It wasn’t just another foul for Green, who claims it was because Orr put his hand in his face. It was only made more tense once Green brought up race.

“I will tell you, though. I find it very ironic that I got a technical foul for telling a Caucasian referee not to put his hand in my face,” Green said postgame. “As a Black man in America, don’t put your hand in my face.”

The Warriors’ enforcer then broke down the interaction.

“I said, ‘Hey, don’t put your hand in my face.’ And I got a tech. So I thought that was the most interesting thing of the night, next to my bobblehead,” Green explained. 

Did we forget to mention that it was also Draymond Green’s bobblehead night at the Chase Center?

Green added that Orr told him, “This is your chance to stop talking to me,” and Green responded, “Bro, don’t put your hand in my face,” at which point he was hit with a tech.

Respect should be given both ways, according to Green.

“Everybody wants to talk about holding a line of respect,” Green continues. “That line needs to be held both ways. So if the line won’t be held both ways, then the line won’t be held from my way either, because we’re all men, and we all can make decisions and choices. So let that be the last time that that happens.”

By now, Green getting hit with fouls (of any kind) is nothing new. He currently leads active NBA players in techs and is only in seventh place all-time. The top three in that category belong to Karl Malone, Rasheed Wallace, and Charles Barkley.

However, he’s much closer to becoming the most ejected player of all time. He just notched his 24th a few weeks ago, and only needs a few more to beat ‘Sheed’s 29.

See how social media is reacting to Green’s take on his latest tech below.

Draymond Green Calls Out “Caucasian Referee” Over Foul Call As “A Black Man In America” was originally published on cassiuslife.com

