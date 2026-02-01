Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Sinners Soundtrack Earns Two Grammy Wins at the Grammy Awards

The hit film Sinners is officially a Grammy winner and it didn’t just take home one trophy.

Published on February 1, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Michael B. Jordan in 'Sinners'
Source: Michael B. Jordan in ‘Sinners’ / Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Sinners Soundtrack Earns Two Grammy Wins at the Grammy Awards

The hit film Sinners is officially a Grammy winner and it didn’t just take home one trophy.

The movie’s powerful soundtrack earned two Grammy Awards, winning Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media and Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media, marking a huge moment for the film and its musical impact.

Fans have been praising the soundtrack for perfectly matching the film’s intensity, emotion, and storytelling.

The blend of cinematic scoring and standout curated tracks elevated every scene, from action packed moments to emotional highs, making the music a core part of the experience.

Related Stories

Winning in both soundtrack categories highlights just how strong the project was, not only on screen but through sound, proving that Sinners delivered a full cinematic experience.

Social media quickly lit up following the announcement, with many calling the soundtrack one of the best in recent film history.

Hot 100.9 will keep you locked in with more Grammy wins, film moments, and everything trending in music and culture.

Did the Sinners soundtrack stay on repeat for you too?

Sinners Soundtrack Earns Two Grammy Wins at the Grammy Awards was originally published on hot1009.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Grammy Awards: Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Rap Album, Clipse Win Best Rap Song

Hip-Hop Wired
WWE 2K26

The Best In The World, CM Punk, Lands Cover of 'WWE 2K26' Standard Edtion

Hip-Hop Wired
'Sanford And Son'

Grady Demond Wilson, 'Sanford and Son' Star, Dies At 79

Hip-Hop Wired
DJ Michael Watts

Texas Hip-Hop Icon DJ Michael Watts Has Passed Away

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
39 Items
Celebrity  |  Nia Noelle

Black Don’t Crack: These Icons Over 60 Are Redefining Aging

Christian Siriano - Front Row & Backstage - Spring/Summer 2026
22 Items
Music  |  Jarrett Huff

2026 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Lineup Announced!

You Choose Houston 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

You Choose! Win Tickets to See Summer Walker OR A$AP Rocky LIVE!

Shabana Motors 2026
Shop  |  J. Bachelor

Enter for a Chance to Win Your Share of $10,000 with Shabana Motors!

School Bus Depot, New Mexico
Local  |  J. Bachelor

Houston Schools Shut Down Monday Due to Incoming Winter Weather

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close