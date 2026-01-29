Listen Live
Women Crush Wednesday Vol. 8

Women Crush Wednesday—50 Black Queer Queens Keeping Our WCW Fantasies Hot All Winter, Vol. 8

The temperatures are dropping, but these ladies keep bringing the heat! It's our favorite day of the week -- Women Crush Wednesday!

Published on January 29, 2026

2026 Sundance Film Festival - Celebrating Sundance Institute: A Tribute To Founder Robert Redford
Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty

The temperatures are dropping, but these ladies keep bringing the heat! It’s our favorite day of the week — Women Crush Wednesday!

We’ll never grow tired of celebrating our queer queens with MadameNoire’s weekly round-up of queer queens who have our full attention. From Tessa Thompson bringing the heat to the 2026 Sundance Film Festival to our WNBA hotties holding it down in the off-season with Unrivaled, a women’s 3×3 professional basketball league founded by Breanna Stewart and Naphessa Collier, we’ve got some of the hottest of the hottest in our list of 50 individuals who are heating it up as a winter storm has plummeted through most of the country.

Check out this week’s list below!

RELATED CONTENT: Women Crush Wednesday— 50 Black Queer Queens Dominating Our WCW Fantasies This Week, Vol. 7

1. Tessa Thompson

2026 Sundance Film Festival - Celebrating Sundance Institute: A Tribute To Founder Robert Redford
Tessa Thompson attends Celebrating Sundance Institute: A Tribute To Founder Robert Redford during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty

2. Asiahn

3. Zuhura La’Beija

4. BPW

5. Freely Me

6. Kehlani

Lollapalooza India 2026
Kehlani performs on stage at Lollapalooza India 2026 on January 25, 2026 in Mumbai, India. Source: Matt Jelonek / Getty

7. Arlo Parks

8. Morgz

9. Tanaka

10. Kia Barnes

11. Britney Griner

12. Kiersey Clemons

13. Willow Smith

Louboutin Capsule Collection By Jaden Smith Launch
Willow Smith at the Louboutin Capsule Collection By Jaden Smith Launch party during Men’s Fall/Winter 2026 as part of Paris Men’s Fashion Week on January 21, 2026 in Paris, France. Source: WWD / Getty

14. Jasika Nicole

15. Niecy Nash

16. Jessica Betts

17. Tee Sanders

18. Laverne Cox

19. Wanda Sykes

20. Peyton Dix

21. Amy Jay

22. DeWanna Bonnee

23. Alyssa Thomas

Hive v Laces - Unrivaled 2026
Alyssa Thomas #25 of the Laces dribbles the ball against the Hive during the first half of the Unrivaled 2026 game at Sephora Arena. Source: Tomas Diniz Santos / Getty

24. Kahleah Cooper

25. Isabelle Harrison

26. Young M.A.

27. Robin Roberts

28. Tinashe

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game
Tinashe attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Intuit Dome. Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

29. Lena Waithe

30. Ace Lowe

31. Arte’s Aesthetic

32. KP

33. Noli B

34. Racquel Simone

35. Gabrielle Fouché

36. Chef Ashley Dulce

37. Lauryn D

38. Ohhh, Deni

39. Donnie Michelle

40. Bri Love

41. Chy

42. Davonia

43. Dym Mo’Nique

44. Jay

45. Rene

46. Natasha Cloud

Phantom v Rose - Unrivaled 2026
Natasha Cloud #15 of the Phantom drives against Chelsea Gray #12 of the Rose during the fourth quarter of the game at Sephora Arena. Source: Megan Briggs / Getty

47. Jewel Monet Luxe

48. Krys Lighkt

49. Breyonna Reece-Elliott

50. KC Artis McCoy

RELATED CONTENT: It’s Gettin’ Hot In Herre! — Zane’s 10 Steamiest Novels Of All Time

The post Women Crush Wednesday—50 Black Queer Queens Keeping Our WCW Fantasies Hot All Winter, Vol. 8 appeared first on MadameNoire.

Women Crush Wednesday—50 Black Queer Queens Keeping Our WCW Fantasies Hot All Winter, Vol. 8 was originally published on madamenoire.com

