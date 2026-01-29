Women Crush Wednesday—50 Black Queer Queens Keeping Our WCW Fantasies Hot All Winter, Vol. 8

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty

The temperatures are dropping, but these ladies keep bringing the heat! It’s our favorite day of the week — Women Crush Wednesday!

We’ll never grow tired of celebrating our queer queens with MadameNoire’s weekly round-up of queer queens who have our full attention. From Tessa Thompson bringing the heat to the 2026 Sundance Film Festival to our WNBA hotties holding it down in the off-season with Unrivaled, a women’s 3×3 professional basketball league founded by Breanna Stewart and Naphessa Collier, we’ve got some of the hottest of the hottest in our list of 50 individuals who are heating it up as a winter storm has plummeted through most of the country.

Check out this week’s list below!

