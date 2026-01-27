Epps' 5th Netflix special 'Delusional' offers an unfiltered look at his life and rise to fame.

Mike Epps Returns to Netflix With “Delusional” Just in Time for His We Them Ones Comedy Tour

Mike Epps is officially back with a brand new Netflix comedy special, and the timing could not be better.

Today, January 27, 2026, Epps released Mike Epps: Delusional, his fifth stand up special on the streaming platform, giving fans another unfiltered look into his life, his rise to fame, and the everyday moments that continue to inspire his comedy.

In Delusional, Epps does what he does best, blending hilarious storytelling with real life experiences.

He opens up about navigating celebrity life, dealing with breakups, and the hustle that helped turn him from a comedian grinding in the Midwest into a household name.

The special feels personal, honest, and effortlessly funny, capturing the same raw energy that has defined Epps’ career for decades.

Directed by fellow comedian Royale Watkins, the special keeps the focus on Epps’ natural charisma and sharp observations, letting the stories carry the laughs.

This latest release adds to an already impressive run of Netflix specials from Epps. Over the years, he has delivered fan favorites like Don’t Take It Personal in 2015, Only One Mike in 2019, Indiana Mike in 2022, and Ready to Sell Out in 2024. Each project has shown his growth as a comedian while staying true to the humor that made people fall in love with him in the first place.

Beyond stand up, Epps continues to shine on Netflix’s hit sitcom The Upshaws, where his comedic timing and personality translate seamlessly to the screen.

What makes the release of Delusional even more exciting is that it arrives just ahead of Mike Epps hitting the road for the We Them Ones Comedy Tour.

After watching this special, it is clear fans can expect that same realness, high energy, and nonstop laughter when he brings his material to live audiences across the country.

The tour is already generating major buzz and is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated comedy runs of the year.

Whether you have followed Mike Epps since his early film roles, kept up with every Netflix special, or are simply looking for a good laugh, Mike Epps: Delusional delivers on every level.

It is relatable, reflective, and packed with moments that will have viewers laughing from start to finish. Epps continues to prove that he is not just a comedy legend, but an artist who evolves while staying true to his roots.

Mike Epps: Delusional is now streaming on Netflix, and if the special is any indication of what is coming on the We Them Ones Comedy Tour, comedy fans are in for a great year.

