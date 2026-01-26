Update: d4vd Associate Arrested For Failing To Report As Witness In Celeste Rivas Case; Singer Reportedly ‘Likely To Be Indicted’

A close associate of D4vd was arrested across state lines for failing to appear as a witness.

D4vd's manager testified about the timeline, raising questions about his actions after Celeste's body was found.

Authorities believe D4vd did not act alone in disposing of Celeste's body, and he may face murder charges.

The dark cloud surrounding singer d4vd has grown significantly more mysterious. As the investigation into the horrific death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez intensifies, a close associate of the artist was apprehended across state lines, and new legal developments suggest that the “Romantic Homicide” singer is inching closer to a formal indictment.

According to NBC Los Angeles, Neo Langston, a 23-year-old friend of the singer, was arrested on Jan. 22 in Lewis and Clark County, Montana. Langston was reportedly held on an out-of-state warrant after failing to appear as a witness in the Los Angeles proceedings. Law enforcement sources believe his detention is directly linked to the ongoing grand jury investigation into the tragic death of Rivas, whose remains were discovered last September.

As previously reported, the details of the d4vd and Celeste case remain some of the most disturbing in recent Hollywood history. Celeste, who disappeared from Lake Elsinore in April 2024 at just 13 years old, was missing for months before her severely decomposed body was found inside a Tesla registered to the singer. The vehicle had been abandoned in the Hollywood Hills for over a month, emitting a “strong odor” that eventually led tow yard workers to open the front trunk and find her remains in a bag.

As TMZ reported, the grand jury recently heard testimony from Robert Morgenroth, d4vd’s manager and record label executive. Morgenroth reportedly testified for several days, revealing a shocking level of internal knowledge regarding the timeline.

Prosecutors were reportedly “pushy” with Morgenroth regarding why he failed to alert police after learning a body had been dumped in the singer’s car. He allegedly responded that his primary focus was “keeping the tour moving” while d4vd was performing across the country.

While d4vd’s friends claimed they believed Celeste was a 19-year-old USC student, citing her use of fake IDs to enter age-restricted events, the reality of their connection was much more intimate. Authorities confirmed that the 15-year-old and the singer were in a relationship, prior to her disappearance. The two even shared matching “Shhhh” tattoos on their right index fingers, a detail that has become a haunting symbol of the secrets kept during the d4vd and Celeste saga.

Fox 11 reported that it is “likely” that d4vd will face murder charges. While the medical examiner is still working to finalize a cause of death due to the advanced state of decomposition, prosecutors believe the singer did not act alone in disposing of the body.

The Withered World Tour has long since been canceled, and the artist has gone completely radio silent. However, with a friend now behind bars in Montana and his own management testifying under oath, the walls are closing in on the connection between d4vd and Celeste.

As the grand jury moves toward a potential indictment, the family of Celeste Rivas continues to wait for answers.

