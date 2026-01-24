Listen Live
Close
Sports

The Fumble: Debating Fernando Mendoza Hype, Danny Green On Ja Morant

The Fumble: Debating The Fernando Mendoza Hype, Danny Green Talks Ja Morant Drama, & More

Breaking down and debating the hottest in sports news and culture of the week.

Published on January 24, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
Source: CFP / Getty

The college football season is over, and the next big football event is the 2026 NFL Draft.

Since Fernando Mendoza not only won the Heisman Trophy but also won the CFP Championship with the undefeated Indiana Hoosiers, you’d think he’d be the first college star to hear his name called on the podium, right?

But The Fumble cohosts Rodney Rikai and Samaria Terry aren’t too sure he’s got what it takes to lead an NFL team.

Related Stories

Rodney gives him his props for the diving touchdown he had in the title game against the Indiana Hoosiers, but the props end there.

“I think he had a phenomenal season, and he has some talent,” Rodney said. “I just don’t see it translating to the next level. And if I’m a franchise, I’m not wasting the number one overall pick on a guy who doesn’t have anything definitive that he does head and shoulders above anybody else at the quarterback position.”

It’s not just for Mendoza; Rodney thinks it’s “just a weak quarterback draft in general.”

NIL deals have flipped college sports on its head when it comes to the agency players have. They’ve been able to make unprecedented money through sponsorship deals, and now former Alabama center Charles Bediako wants to make a never-before-seen move. After going undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft and signing a two-way contract, he wants to go back to Bama.

Samaria wonders whether the 23-year-old should head back to campus to exercise his two years of eligibility, and what the long-term plan is.

“You’re playing in the G-League, and now you’re saying I want to go back and play at the college level at 23 years old and get my last two years of eligibility,” Samaria said. “So then what happens after the last two years? Do you enter the draft again? Like, do you go get a job?”

For our guest this week, we spoke to three-time NBA champion Danny Green on everything from Ja Morant’s rocky season, LeBron James, and the changing landscape of college basketball.

The San Antonio Spurs stalwart kept it all the way real about Morant’s behavior this season, suggesting it’s no longer a mistake or a habit and that it’s time for him to reflect.

Check out the interview below.

The Fumble: Debating The Fernando Mendoza Hype, Danny Green Talks Ja Morant Drama, & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour - Mexico City

Bad Bunny Rumored To Be Wearing A Dress For His Super Bowl Halftime Show

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 The Root 100 Gala

AG Pam Bondi "Enraged" At No Charges For Don Lemon

Hip-Hop Wired
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie's Latest Trailer Introduces Yoshi

Hip-Hop Wired

Trump White House Doesn't Know There Are No Penguins In Greenland

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Warming Center
News  |  J. Bachelor

Stay Safe, H-Town: A List of Houston-Area Warming Centers

Christian Siriano - Front Row & Backstage - Spring/Summer 2026
22 Items
Music  |  Jarrett Huff

2026 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Lineup Announced!

News  |  Weso

Nicki Minaj’s Old Immigration Post Resurfaces, Contrasting Her MAGA Views

Generic Winter Photo
Local  |  J-Mac

Houston Braces for Cold Snap What You Need To Know

19 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 128

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close