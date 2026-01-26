Listen Live
“11 Years Later: Seahawks Face Patriots in Super Bowl 60”

Will the Patriots claim a record-breaking seventh title, or will the Seahawks rewrite the script from their heartbreaking loss in 2015?"

Published on January 26, 2026

Super Bowl 60 between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks is not just a game—it’s a rematch steeped in history. Eleven years ago, these two teams faced off in one of the most unforgettable Super Bowls of all time, Super Bowl 49. That game ended in dramatic fashion, with the Patriots securing a 28-24 victory thanks to Malcolm Butler’s iconic interception at the 1-yard line. Seahawks fans still lament the decision not to hand the ball to Marshawn Lynch in that critical moment.

(020215 Glendale, AZ) New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady signals the win at the end of the game as the New England Patriots take on the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, AZ. (Monday,February 2, 2015). Staff Photo by Nancy Lan
Source: MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images / Getty

Fast forward to 2026, and the stakes are just as high. The Patriots, now led by second-year quarterback Drake Maye and head coach Mike Vrabel, are chasing their seventh Super Bowl title, which would set an NFL record. Meanwhile, the Seahawks, under head coach Mike Macdonald and quarterback Sam Darnold, are looking to avenge their heartbreaking loss and claim their second Lombardi Trophy.

(Glendale, AZ, 02/01/15) Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch gets some extra yards as the New England Patriots take on the Seahawks at Super Bowl XLIX at the University of Phoenix Stadium Sunday, February 01, 2015. Staff Photo by Matt St
Source: MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images / Getty

The echoes of that 2015 game are impossible to ignore. For the Patriots, it’s a chance to solidify their dynasty in a post-Tom Brady era. For the Seahawks, it’s an opportunity to rewrite history and exorcise the ghosts of that fateful play. Both teams have undergone significant transformations, but the competitive fire remains the same.

This rematch is more than just a game—it’s a battle for redemption, legacy, and a place in NFL history.

