Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty XXXTENTACION: 10 Most Memorable Songs That Defined His Legacy Even years after his passing, XXXTENTACION’s music still hits different. Whether it was raw pain, emotional vulnerability, or straight chaos, X created a sound that spoke directly to a generation navigating mental health, heartbreak, and self-expression in real time.

His impact wasn’t just about chart positions — it was about how the music made people feel. From SoundCloud anthems to songs that turned into cultural moments, here are 10 of XXXTENTACION’s most memorable tracks that continue to define his legacy.



1. Look At Me!

The song that introduced X to the world. Loud, aggressive, and impossible to ignore, this track helped ignite the SoundCloud era and instantly made him a household name.

2. SAD!

One of his biggest hits and most emotional records. The song’s success after his death cemented his reach far beyond underground rap.



3. Jocelyn Flores

A haunting tribute that opened up real conversations about depression, grief, and mental health in hip-hop.



4. Moonlight

Soft, melodic, and reflective — this song showed X’s ability to balance darkness with vulnerability.



5. Everybody Dies in Their Nightmares

Short but heavy. A raw look into anxiety and inner turmoil that resonated deeply with fans.



6. Fuck Love (feat. Trippie Redd)

A breakup anthem that became a streaming monster and one of the most replayed emo-rap songs of its time.



7. Changes

A stripped-down record that highlighted his emotional honesty and crossover appeal.



8. Hope

Released shortly after his passing, this song felt like a message directly to his supporters — reflective, remorseful, and real.



9. Revenge

A fan favorite that blended heartbreak and melody, proving X didn’t need big production to make a lasting impact.