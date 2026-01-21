15 Rapsody Songs You Need To Add To Your Rap Playlist

Source: @photosbynae / iOne Digital

10 Rapsody Songs You Need To Add To Your Playlist

North Carolina-born rapper and lyricist Rapsody has made her mark as one of the most complex and unique artists of our time.

She has long been regarded as Hip-Hop’s most precise voices, and admired for her cultural commentary, lyricsm and constantly pushing storytelling in the genre forward.

RELATED | Rapsody Talks ‘Please Don’t Cry’ Tour, Female Rap & More!

She may be familiar to many fans of the genre, but she is the protégé of Grammy-winning producer and fellow NC native 9th Wonder and has featured on songs with artists like Kendrick Lamar. She is also signed under Jay-Z’s record label Roc Nation.

In 2025, Rapsody, whose real name is Marianna Evans, won a Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance for her song 3:AM featuring neo-soul legend Erykah Badu.

For what is the artist’s 43rd birthday today, Jan. 21, we have compiled a list of songs you need to add to your hip-hop rotation.