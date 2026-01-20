We Have A Nightmare: Donald Trump’s White House Begrudgingly Celebrates MLK Day, Bernice King Responds To Civil Rights Act Rhetoric

Trump administration failed to properly acknowledge MLK Day, drawing criticism from civil rights groups

Activists condemned those who invoke King's legacy without genuine commitment to his values and causes

King's daughter Bernice King rebuked Trump's claim that Civil Rights Act harmed white Americans

Yesterday (Jan. 19), the part of the nation that still has its humanity and dignity honored what would have been the late great Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 97th birthday on Jan. 15. For many, the third Monday in January is a time to remember what King fought for, the sacrifices that were made, and the enduring belief that we shall overcome. Unfortunately, we live under an administration that lacks humanity and dignity, so it should come as no surprise that they weren’t particularly celebratory nor reflective on the federal holiday of an American hero.

It was well into the evening before Donald Trump or the White House made any public acknowledgement of MLK Day. The silence was so deafening that social media users, civil rights groups, and activists began to make it known that they heard what wasn’t being said.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson posted a not-so-subtle dig at those who use King’s accomplishments as surface-level talking points.

Former NBA player-turned-outspoken-activist Etan Thomas spoke more directly to Johnson’s point.

“So Trump didn’t acknowledge #MLKDay today but honestly, I’m ok with that. Don’t be like the other racist republicans and do nothing but represent, vote for and advocate evil then quote Dr. King. Everyone is crystal clear who you are so no need to pretend to be anything else“

Bernice King, King’s daughter, literally used the power of her bully pulpit at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta to condemn comments that Trump made recently about the Civil Rights Act and its effect on white people.

“The recent claim by President Trump that the 1964 Civil Rights Act harmed white Americans is just wrong and it’s dangerous,” she said. “It re-writes history in a way that fuels fear and resentment. My father and so many leaders of the movement did not risk their lives to divide this nation. They did so because America was denying millions basic rights. The right to work, the right to vote, to live where they please, to move through society with dignity. The Civil Rights Act did not give black people special treatment. It made discrimination illegal. The same discrimination you’re trying to turn around and use.”

It wasn’t until around 6 p.m. EST that the White House finally decided to acknowledge Dr. King on their official website, saying, in part:

“Today, we honor the noble work of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., whose commitment to justice paved the way to the full realization of the American promise. Inspired by the tenets enshrined in our Declaration of Independence, we proudly renew our pledge to uphold our Nation’s long-cherished principles of liberty, equal justice under the law, and the God‑given dignity of the human person.”

It would be nice if the administration practiced King’s beliefs, but we know that is never going to happen.

