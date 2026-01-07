Millennials Drank So Gen Z Could Stay Sober

Source: General / Radio One

When I was in college, we were drinking like it was part of the curriculum. Blackout nights weren’t accidents — they were planned. College was sold to us as more than just higher education; it was sold as the experience. Parties, tailgates, bar crawls, and “finding yourself” somewhere between shots. So seeing reports that the alcohol industry is struggling because millennials are cutting back — and Gen Z barely drinks at all — really made me stop and think.

But the more you look at it, the more it makes sense. Kids don’t even do college the same way anymore. Some don’t go at all, and others treat it like a means to an end, not a four-year party. Gen Z is hyper-focused. They’re building brands, learning skills online, making money on their phones, and moving with intention. You can’t drink and talk business at the same time — you gotta stay sharp. Alcohol doesn’t fit into a generation that values control, clarity, and productivity over vibes.

For millennials, drinking was social currency. For Gen Z, it’s optional. The lifestyle that once made alcohol feel essential just doesn’t hit the same anymore. And maybe that’s why the alcohol industry is feeling the shift — not because people don’t want to have fun, but because fun looks different now. Less shots, more strategy. Less blackout boulevard, more focus on the long game. Bennett Knows.