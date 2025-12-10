MTV Is Ending… and a Whole Era Is Ending With It!

Source: Karl Feile / Getty

MTV ending at the end of the year feels unreal. We’re talking about a network that shaped generations — musically, culturally, visually — and honestly, it helped shape me. I grew up with MTV playing in the background like a second parent. That’s where I watched my favorite music videos, where I discovered new artists, and where reality TV first grabbed my imagination. Everything I do today on the mic, on-air, storytelling, even how I view pop culture… all of that was influenced by MTV. The channel wasn’t just television — it was the pulse of the culture. It set the trends, broke the stars, and gave us a place to gather before social media ever existed.

But the downfall wasn’t sudden. Technology changed everything. Music videos moved from TV to YouTube. Fans started getting instant updates from artists on Instagram and TikTok instead of waiting for TRL. Streaming platforms took over. The way we consume entertainment is faster, more personal, and way more fragmented. And as the world shifted, MTV lost its anchor. Instead of music videos and groundbreaking shows, it became reruns, reality spinoffs, and nostalgia for something it could never fully recapture. It wasn’t that MTV stopped mattering — it’s that the world moved on to new ways of experiencing music and culture. And eventually… that left MTV frozen in time while everything else evolved.

But if there’s one thing MTV will always own, it’s the moments. The VMAs gave us history-shaping performances: Britney with the snake, the “Oops!” red jumpsuit, Kanye snatching Taylor’s mic, Beyoncé announcing her pregnancy with that iconic belly rub — these weren’t just award show moments, they were cultural earthquakes. They defined eras. They made artists legends. They gave us the drama, the risk, the fashion, and the performances that live in our heads forever. MTV was chaos, creativity, and culture at its peak. And I’m going to miss it. Who knows — maybe one day it’ll come back in a different way. Everything does. But the MTV we grew up with? The one that raised us? It’ll always be a part of who we are! BennettKnows