Fitness, Communication, and New Year Resolutions

As we head into 2026, gyms are packed, resolutions are written down, and a lot of people are promising themselves they’ll show up differently this year — physically, mentally, and emotionally. That timing is exactly why a recent viral clip struck such a nerve online. In the audio, a man tells his partner that he’s no longer attracted to her and believes she needs to start going to the gym to improve her health and appearance. His words are blunt, uncomfortable, and for many people, flat-out offensive. But here’s where the conversation deserves more nuance.

At its core, the message wasn’t about tearing someone down — it was about attraction, concern, and change. Wanting your partner to be healthy, active, and confident isn’t inherently wrong. Attraction matters in relationships, and avoiding honest conversations about it can quietly create resentment. Where things went left was in the delivery. Truth without care can feel like an attack, even when the intention is improvement.

This moment is actually a reminder of two things that can be true at the same time: you can have good intentions and communicate them poorly. Growth conversations require empathy, timing, and language that invites partnership instead of shame. Saying “I want us to be healthier together” lands very differently than “I’m not attracted to you — fix it.”

As New Year resolutions push many of us back into gyms, routines, and self-reflection, this story opens a bigger discussion. How do we encourage growth in the people we love without making them feel small? How do we talk about health without turning it into judgment? And how do we hold space for accountability while still showing compassion? The goal shouldn’t be silence — it should be better communication. Because real growth doesn’t come from humiliation, it comes from support, honesty, and feeling like someone’s on your team. BennettKnows.