Girl, Get Out! Joy-Ann Reid Responds To Erika Kirk’s Strange Request To Hug Her & ‘Touch The Back Of Her Head’

Erika Kirk’s very public display of affection for Vice President JD Vance led to a wildfire of rumors suggesting that the recent widow and the married MAGA politician had an entanglement. Not for nothing, the deep hug and intimate head-rubbing looked crazy. This isn’t a case of the public making controversy out of whole cloth. The hug Kirk and Vance shared looked like the type of hug Drake gives your girlfriend before he DMs her to come to his hotel room later. It is what it is.

One of the people who was very public in her reaction to the rumored romance was Joy Ann Reid. The ousted MSNBC anchor recently appeared on the “I’ve Had It” podcast with Jennifer Welch and Angie ‘Pumps’ Sullivan and said essentially that Vance’s current wife Usha would not fully satisfy the MAGA base’s lust for pure Ary-…American blood running through the Oval Office.