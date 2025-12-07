DJ Quik’s Son Convicted Of Second-Degree Murder

David Marvin Blake Jr., the son of producer and producer DJ Quik, is facing up to 40 years in prison for a second-degree murder charge stemming from a much earlier incident. According to the report, the incident took place when DJ Quik’s son and another man got into an altercation in 2022, ending in the death of a 33-year-old California man.

TMZ reports that Blake Jr., 31, was convicted on one count of second-degree murder and one count of shooting from a motor vehicle. According to a 2022 Los Angeles Times article, Blake, Julio Moises Cardoza Jr., and another individual crossed paths in May of 2022 in the town of Downey. Police were called to the scene and discovered Cardoza suffering from gun wounds; he later succumbed to his injuries.

Interestingly enough, DJ Quik disagreed with TMZ‘s reporting in an Instagram post featuring the story in question, writing in the caption, “I object to Your full story in bio on grounds of speculation and misinformation.

Blake Jr. is slated to appear in court for sentencing in February 2026.

