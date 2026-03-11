Cardi B Brings the Drama (and the Hits) to Houston

Source: Radio ONE / 97.9 The Box

Houston got a full dose of star power when Cardi B brought her sold-out Little Miss Drama Tour to the city, and I had to pull up. This marks Cardi’s first major tour run since dominating the charts with Invasion of Privacy and returning with her sophomore album Am I The Drama?. Now listen — as a Barb, I walked into the show just a little skeptical… but when you’ve got floor seats to see one of hip-hop’s biggest hitmakers, you go and see what the hype is about. And I can’t lie: Cardi B delivered. From the moment she stepped on stage, it was hit after hit with no hesitation, reminding everyone why she became one of the biggest forces in rap over the last few years.

The night had plenty of standout moments too. Cardi brought out collaborator Rob49, which got the crowd jumping, but the biggest moment of the night came when Houston’s own Megan Thee Stallion hit the stage to perform their smash hit “WAP.” The energy inside the building instantly shot through the roof. Before performing “I Like It,” Cardi also leaned into her Latin roots with a quick run of reggaeton classics — even throwing in bachata, merengue, and Don Chezina’s iconic “Tra Tra” to keep the dance floor moving. That moment felt like a nod to how global hip-hop and Latin music have become, and the crowd was right there with her the entire time.

Overall, the show was nothing short of great. Cardi B brought high energy, charisma, and a catalog of songs people actually know word for word. Whether it was the production, the surprise guests, or just the vibe in the building, the performance proved something simple: Cardi B is a certified star. Barb or not, I’m glad I pulled up — because sometimes the only way to understand the hype is to see it for yourself. Bennett Knows.