Billboard Names Lil’ Kim’s Hard Core the Greatest Hip-Hop Album Cover

Billboard just dropped their list of the 50 greatest hip-hop album covers ever, and honestly? It’s one of the most well-rounded rankings they’ve done in a minute. From Kendrick’s To Pimp a Butterfly to Outkast’s Stankonia, to DMX literally drenched in blood on Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood — it spans every era, every coast, every kind of creativity hip-hop has ever birthed. But they crowned one queen above them all: Lil’ Kim’s Hard Core. And look, I get it. That cover is bold, unapologetic, and straight-up revolutionary. It’s sexy, but it’s also power. It’s ownership. It’s a woman walking into a male-dominated genre and saying, “Yeah, I’m here — and I’m setting the standard.” Kim wasn’t just posing. She was declaring dominance in an industry that wasn’t built for her. And almost 30 years later, the imagery still hits like it did day one.

But let me keep it real: my personal No. 1 will forever be Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Not just because it’s my favorite album of all time — though it is — but because that cover means something. Lauryn’s face carved into wood, surrounded by the dust of what she left behind? That symbolism speaks volumes. That’s the “school” she gave listeners, the lessons she put into the culture, and honestly the blueprint she set for the entire hip-hop game. That album is a masterclass. A shift. A moment. Lauryn is the GOAT, and if we’re talking cover art that truly reflects the greatness of the music behind it, Miseducation will always be untouchable.

Billboard’s full top 10 is stacked — Get Rich or Die Tryin’, Makaveli, Jeffery, Ready to Die, all certified classics. But when it comes to the covers that defined eras and moved the needle? Lil’ Kim deserved her flowers, and Lauryn Hill will forever deserve hers too. Bennett Knows.