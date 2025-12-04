Listen Live
One Gotta Go: Naughty or Nice Edition

Published on December 4, 2025

Usher Rendezvous In Paris Film Assets
Source: Courtesy / AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

With today being Santa’s List Day, we had to get festive with this week’s One Gotta Go — and I already knew the comments were gonna be a mess because the category was Naughty or Nice. We let y’all pick between four heavy-hitting tracks: Usher’s “Nice & Slow,” Drake’s “Nice for What,” Meek Mill & Drake’s “Going Bad,” and Beyoncé’s “Naughty Girl.” A clean mix of R&B heat, hip-hop power, and Beyoncé being Beyoncé — which already makes this a dangerous game.

And y’all wasted NO time causing chaos. At 6:37, the first one out was Meek Mill’s “Going Bad.” That hurt a few feelings (mine), but somebody had to go. Then at 7:37, Drake took another early morning L — “Nice for What” was eliminated next. Listen… I didn’t say it, y’all did. By the last round, it came down to Beyoncé’s “Naughty Girl” versus Usher’s “Nice & Slow,” and honestly that’s a fire matchup for a Naughty vs. Nice theme. But in the end, at 8:37, the Hive couldn’t save it — “Naughty Girl” fell, and Usher slid his way into first place like it was 1998 all over again!

One Gotta Go: Thanksgiving “Plates & 808s” Edition

So the winner? Usher’s “Nice & Slow,” the smoothest slow jam of its era and apparently still undefeated in 2024. Honestly, it makes sense — the vocals, the nostalgia, the confession-style R&B? Yeah, y’all chose with your hearts today. Another week, another set of heated arguments in the comments, and another reminder that One Gotta Go is never as simple as it seems.

