One Gotta Go: Thanksgiving “Plates & 808s” Edition

One Gotta Go: Thanksgiving "Plates & 808s" Edition

Which Food-Inspired Track Survived?

Published on November 20, 2025

Tidal Launch Event NYC #TIDALforALL
Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, this week’s #OneGottaGo on Good Morning H-Town took a delicious turn. We picked four rap songs that either feature food in the title or sprinkle some flavor in the lyrics. The lineup included Schoolboy Q’s “Collard Greens,” Ludacris’ “Southern Hospitality,” Jay-Z & Kanye West’s “H.A.M.,” and Yo Gotti’s “5 Star Chick (EN),” which we jokingly rebranded as 5 Star Chicken just to stay on theme.

The listeners wasted no time sending “5 Star Chick (EN)” home first, followed by “Collard Greens,” which just couldn’t hold on despite being the most literal “plate” in the category. “Southern Hospitality” made it to the final two but ultimately fell short, leaving “H.A.M.” as the last record standing. Whether it’s the energy, the bars, or just the attitude, Houston agreed that Jay-Z and Kanye West went the hardest and deserved the Thanksgiving crown. In the end, “H.A.M.” proved that sometimes the boldest flavor wins. Another week, another heated round of One Gotta Go in the books — and this one definitely had the comments section arguing like family around the holiday table. Bennett Knows.

