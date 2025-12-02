Mötley Crüe Headlining & Co-Headline Tours



Boy, my memory fades (it was ’80’s), I saw them open for some folks in the early days. They were true road dogs. This is a loose look at their years on the stage. Where did you first catch Mötley Crüe on stage?

Theatre of Pain Tour (1985–1986)

Early on, one opener was Guns N’ Roses.

Crüe Fest (2008)

Featuring as part of a festival-style bill: support included Buckcherry, Papa Roach, Sixx: A.M. and Trapt.



Crüe Fest 2 (2009)

Line-up included Charm City Devils, Drowning Pool, Godsmack and Theory of a Deadman.



Mötley Crüe Final Tour (2014–2015)

The tour’s announced main opening act was Alice Cooper. In the first leg of the tour, a second opener was The Raskins (on at least some dates).



The Stadium Tour — 2022 (co-headline with Def Leppard)

For this joint tour, special guests were Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts; the opening-band credited was Classless Act.



The World Tour — 2023 (again co-headline with Def Leppard)

Opening-bands/support on certain legs included Whisky Blood and Rata Blanca (on Latin America leg).

“Opening / support / co-headliner” indicates the role may vary (full opener, special guest, or co-headlining band) depending on tour.



Notes on Gaps & Why This is Not a Comprehensive List:

Many of the early tours, especially in the 1980s and early 1990s, did not have consistently documented openers. For example, while early headlining status is clear (as with Theatre of Pain), detailed lists of support acts are often anecdotal or incomplete. Some of the “tours” were more like festival-style multiple-band bills rather than single-bill Crüe headlining shows (e.g., Crüe Fest, Crüe Fest 2).

There were also co-headline tours (joint bill with another major band), not strictly solo headlining. For instance, The Stadium Tour and The World Tour were shared with Def Leppard.

Smaller club shows, warm-up dates or partial legs often had local openers or rotating support; these are usually not well documented.

The post Mötley Crüe Headlining & Co-Headline Tours appeared first on The Eagle 106.9/107.5.

Mötley Crüe Headlining & Co-Headline Tours was originally published on houstonseagle.com