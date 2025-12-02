TSA To Charge $45 Fee To Travelers Without Real ID

Source: David McNew / Getty

Travelers without a Real ID will have to a 45-dollar fee to go through TSA checkpoints starting next year. The TSA announced on Monday the new fee will go into effect February 1st. An 18-dollar fee had originally been proposed last month. To pay the fee, travelers will need to visit TSA-dot-gov to verify their identity before they head to the airport. They will then receive an email confirmation to present at the TSA checkpoint.

In May 2025, the TSA began enforcing the standards known as “REAL ID” but gave warnings and conducted enhanced screening for passengers without the new IDs. TSA officials said they would urge passengers without REAL IDs to obtain them or pay the fee before arriving at the airport. The $45 fee will cover travel for a 10-day period.

On November 20, TSA said in a notice posted in the Federal Register that travelers could face an $18 fee if they did not have REAL ID but officials in a briefing with reporters said that they had raised the price because expenses for the option were higher than forecast.

The fees are nonrefundable and it may take travelers up to 30 minutes to pay the fee to go through security if they fail to pay before arriving at the airport. Officials said in extraordinary circumstances they could waive the fees.

Children under 18 do not have to present an ID at an airport checkpoint. Most travelers use state-government-issued driver’s licenses that meet the requirements but passports issued by any government are also an acceptable form of ID as are other forms of IDs including permanent resident cards, Department of Defense IDs, DHS trusted traveler cards and others.

Currently about 94% of travelers at airports display valid IDs.

Congress in 2005 approved new, stricter federal standards for issuing identification cards but enforcement has been pushed back repeatedly. People also need those IDs to visit a federal building.

The 2005 law enacted the September 11, 2001, commission’s recommendation that the U.S. government “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver’s licenses.” The law sets minimum security standards for license issuance and production.

TSA To Charge $45 Fee To Travelers Without Real ID was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com