Diddy Calls Out Netflix – 50 Cent in Explosive Cease-and-Desist Letter

Attorneys for Sean “Diddy” Combs have issued a forceful cease-and-desist letter to Netflix, accusing the streaming giant of using “stolen” and privileged footage in its new docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning, produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The letter, written by Combs’ attorney Michael Tremont, alleges that Netflix violated contractual agreements and misappropriated material originally created during discussions for Combs’ own documentary project.

Source: Paras Griffin/Shareif Ziyadat/Getty / Paras Griffin/Shareif Ziyadat/Getty

According to Tremont, Netflix met with Combs in 2023 to develop a sanctioned documentary about his life. As part of those talks, he claims the artist provided access to years of personal archives that he has been “amassing since he was 19” with the intent of telling his story “in his own way.” Tremont argues that Netflix then rerouted some of that material to Jackson, Combs’ longtime rival, for use in The Reckoning, which the attorney labels “a shameful hit piece.”

The letter accuses Netflix of using “explosive, never-before-seen materials” that were never authorized for public release, including alleged “privileged communications” between Combs and his legal team — a point his attorney says crosses both ethical and legal boundaries.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Director Alexandria Stapleton disputed the claims in a statement to Variety, asserting that the production team obtained the footage legally and holds the necessary rights. She added that the filmmakers made repeated attempts to secure comment and participation from Combs’ legal team but received no response.

Despite the controversy, Sean Combs: The Reckoning debuted on Netflix this week to widespread attention. Early reviews, including one from The Guardian, describe the series as a deeply damaging portrait, calling it “the point of no return” for the embattled mogul.

The clash now sets up a potential legal showdown between Combs and one of the world’s largest streaming platforms, with both sides standing firm in their narratives as the public response continues to build.