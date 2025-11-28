Source: picture alliance / Getty

All the Movies & TV Shows Caleb McLaughlin Has Been In — And What He’s Doing After Stranger Things

If you’ve watched Stranger Things over the years, you already know Caleb McLaughlin is one of the most talented young actors on TV.

Even surrounded by a powerhouse ensemble, he’s always stood out — sharp delivery, emotional depth, and that natural charisma that makes you root for him every time Lucas is on screen.



But if Stranger Things is the only place you’ve seen him?

You’re missing some of his best work.

Caleb has built a solid catalog outside of Hawkins, and with the final season dropping in 2025, now is the perfect time to tap into everything he’s done and everything he has coming next.



Here’s your complete guide.

Concrete Cowboy (2021): Caleb’s Breakout Film Moment



If you want to see Caleb carry an entire movie,Concrete Cowboy is the one.



The film — which stars Idris Elba and focuses on the real-life Black cowboy community in Philadelphia — puts Caleb front and center in a role filled with conflict, vulnerability, and growth.

He gives one of his most layered performances, and critics praised how grounded and emotional he was throughout the story.



It’s dramatic, heartfelt, and easily one of his best moments on screen so far.