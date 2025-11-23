Listen Live
Klay Thompson Blasts Ja Morant In The Most Nicest Way Possible

Klay Thompson Eloquently Blasts Ja Morant Following Postgame Confrontation

"With Ja, he's a funny guy. He has a lot to say all the time, especially for a guy who rarely takes accountability. But you know what? That's for another day," Thompson said to the press.

Published on November 23, 2025

Getty Images / Klay Thompson / Ja Morant

Klay Thompson didn’t bite his tongue when speaking on the postgame confrontation between himself and Memphis Grizzlies’ star, Ja Morant.

Klay Thompson isn’t really having one of those seasons we know the former Splash Brother is capable of, but don’t let that fool you into thinking you can say whatever you want to the sharpshooting guard.

Following a heated postgame confrontation with Ja Morant, Thompson eloquently read the troubled NBA superstar for filth, reminding the press of Morant’s ongoing off-court issues.

Thompson’s comments come after Morant, who did not suit up for the Grizzlies’ 102-96 victory over the Dallas Mavericks due to injury, put his finger in the Mavericks’ superstar’s face after the final whistle.

Megan Thee Stallion’s boo-thang swatted his finger, and the two professional hoopers had to be separated while they continued to exchange barbs.

Thompson was asked about what Morant said to him, and he replied, “Nothing of intelligent depth.”

He continued, “Just running his mouth. He’s been running his mouth for a long time, and it’s funny to run your mouth when you’re on the bench. It’s kind of the story of his career so far, just leaving us wanting more. You know, we all want to see him out there and do his best, but he’s just been letting a lot of other stuff get in the way of that. We need that in the NBA, we need our best players to be out there.”

“When you’re a star, it comes with a great responsibility. I hate to see that go to waste.”

Tensions Were Building On The Court Before Klay Thompson & Ja Morant’s Heated Exchange

Before the heated moment between Morant and Thompson, the temperature was already high on the court after Thompson took issue with Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama appearing to allegedly trip Mavericks top draft pick Cooper Flagg.

Morant also had something to say about Thompson when he crashed Cam Spencer’s postgame interview.

Of course, NBA fans love it when things get spicy on the court. You can see those reactions below.

