Drew Sidora Says Estranged Husband Ralph Pittman Is Still Cellar-Dwelling In The Basement—‘I’m Still Going Through The Process’ [Exclusive]

Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman are still sharing space. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star told BOSSIP at BravoCon that despite their impending divorce, she and her cellar-dwelling ex are still residing in the same residence.

“He’s still residing in the lower level, said Drew, referencing the court-ordered arrangement that says Ralph is still allowed to live in their family home. “I’m just going through the process. My mental health… I’m in a better place.”



As previously reported, their unconventional living arrangement has made headlines. Reconciliation rumors about the two swirled in May after Ralph posted a video of he and Drew cooking for the Memorial Day holiday. Drew was seen happily playing sous-chef to Pittman and smiling as he hand-fed her food.

In the video’s caption, Ralph played into his “Daddy In The Kitchen” apron line, noting that Drew, who is currently divorcing him, called him “daddy.”

“Didn’t wear the apron but she called me Daddy in the Kitchen, off camera. I really do this cooking thing!! Happy ‘No Drama’ Memorial Day Weekend!! Ya’ll be safe!!” wrote Pittman.

Drew however, quickly dismissed the speculation, explaining in the comments of The Neighborhood Talk that the moment was part of a private co-parenting effort she assumed would remain off-camera.

“We have to co-parent and maintain a good relationship for the sake of the kids,” she wrote. “I thought it was a private, hidden family moment… I had no idea this was going to be posted.”

She doubled down on that at BravoCon noting that the video wasn’t a rekindling of their marriage. She also added that therapy has equipped her to navigate the trickiness of having her ex in her home.

“Get you a therapist when you’re going through heartbreak, divorce; whatever it may be,” she said. “That’s what’s kept me going and able to stay healthy and work.”

She added that she feels renewed hope.

“I feel better,” she told BOSSIP. “I feel hopeful for my future. I got my music. I’m doing a lot of things for me, and I’m choosing me.”



Watch our BravoCon exclusive with Drew Sidora!

