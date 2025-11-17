Listen Live
Polk Street Closure in East Downtown

Polk Street to close until January to complete roadwork in East Downtown

Published on November 16, 2025

Polk Street in east downtown Houston will be closed from Monday until January for construction work. The westbound lanes at Emancipation Avenue will be closed through January 2026 to accommodate roadway work by the East Downtown TIRZ No. 15 and the Texas Department of Transportation. Motorists can use Dallas St or Lamar St as detours to Chartres Street. A bike lane detour will be implemented, redirecting cyclists north on Emancipation Avenue.

