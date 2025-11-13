Listen Live
Close
News

Hot Girl Super Bowl: Megan Thee Stallion Manifests Headlining

Hot Girl Super Bowl: Megan Thee Stallion Manifests Headlining The Halftime Show

Meg is setting her sights on one of the biggest goals in music, performing at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Published on November 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4
Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion goes big on big every time she pops out.

From dropping new music to hard-launching a relationship, Megan Thee Stallion has been on a roll. Now, she’s setting her sights on one of the biggest goals in music, performing at the Super Bowl halftime show. The Houston Hottie spoke with US Weekly, putting it out into the universe that she wants to hit that stage one day, saying, “I’m manifesting a Super Bowl halftime performance for myself in the future.”

One thing about Meg, she loves a good challenge, and this one’s no different. She went in-depth about how she’s willing to do whatever it takes to put on a memorable show, saying, “Honestly, I would really love the opportunity if it presented itself, and I would embrace the challenge. The Hotties know I would love to put on a show, so I’d want to turn the halftime show into a big party, come with some surprises, and put on for my city.”

With Jay-Z playing a major role in planning each Super Bowl halftime show and Megan still having ties to Roc Nation, this seems like a no-brainer. Especially since Thee Stallion has built an impressive catalog in such a short time. Everyone (of age, of course) would be driving the boat while Thee Hot Girl did her big one on stage.

Megan hasn’t let her foot off the gas in the music department. With her new boo, Klay Thompson, starting up the NBA season, she made it clear she’s got a little more time on her hands. With that newfound time came some new heat. The H-Town rapper dropped “LOVER GIRL.” where she openly admitted the song was inspired by her new man, Klay.

The song has been all over social media, with users showing love to their significant others while it plays in the background.

Hot Girl Super Bowl: Megan Thee Stallion Manifests Headlining The Halftime Show was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

P Diddy At HMV inLondon

Diddy’s Time in Federal Prison Just Got Longer

Hip-Hop Wired
Steam Machine & Other Hardware

Valve Announces Next-Gen Steam Machine & Other New Hardware

Hip-Hop Wired
A sign with the Walmart logo is seen outside of a Walmart...

Walmart Removes T-Shirt Showing Nazi Salute From Website

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash

Travis Scott Unveils His Next Air Jordan 1 Low & Yes, Hype Beasts Are Ready

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Westside Connection Video Shoot In Chicago
30 Items
National

Happy Veterans Day! 30 Celebrities Who Served In The Military

25 Items
Entertainment

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

Recording Studio
20 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

Entertainment

Ah, SNAP! Trump Ordered To Fund Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program By Friday, Tyler Perry Donates $1.4M To Food Charity

Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

Verzuz Mix
Music

Cash Money and No Limit: DJ Watts Drops the Verzuz Mix!

25 Heartfelt Valentine's Day Gifts for Under $100
Lifestyle

If Your Love Life Was an Album… What Would It Be?

Police Lights
Local

15-Year-Old Charged After Hit-And-Run Crash That Killed Houston Teen

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close