Listen Live
Close
News

Travis Scott Unveils New Air Jordan 1, Hypebeasts Are Ready

Travis Scott Unveils New Air Jordan 1 Low, Hypebeasts Are Ready

Travis Scott collaborations are the only Jordans these days that are guaranteed to fly off of shelves...

Published on November 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash

As sneaker fans await the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low SP “Fragment” raffle to go live on his website, the Utopia artist is already teasing his next release. And best believe hypebeasts are already sizing up the drop as Travis Scott’s Jordan 1s remain a hot commodity out on these streets.

According to Sneaker News, Travis Scott debuted the long-rumored Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Sail/Shy Pink” this week, and while we know these will be one of the most limited releases, they’re still giving sneaker heads something to look forward to when it inevitably releases sometime in 2026.

Per Sneaker News:

Paired by the rapper with a workwear jacket and two Chanel bags, the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Sail/Shy Pink” delivers a surprisingly simplistic build, keeping to a two-tone off-white and white script, with the obvious exception of the fuschia Reverse Swoosh cutting across the lateral side. Outside of the Hiroshi-assisted edition, this “return” is notable given that 2025 was seemingly marked as an opportunity for Scott to place his full weight behind his two signature shoes: the Jordan Jumpman Jack and Nike Zoom Field Jaxx. Despite some solid showings for either shoe in various colorways, his work on the AJ1 remains one of the more formidable forces in the footwear world, now potentially returning to a “full-speed-ahead” approach.

These go hard, but best believe they won’t be an easy cop, as any Air Jordan remixed by Travis Scott tends to be hard to get. Travis Scott’s own sneaker line with Jordan Brand, on the other hand, is another story.

Check out pics of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Sail/Shy Pink” below, and let us know if you’ll be trying to get a pair in the comments section below.

Photo: Getty

Travis Scott Unveils New Air Jordan 1 Low, Hypebeasts Are Ready was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Brenay Kennard aka @lifeofbrenay

TikTok Star Brenay Kennard AKA @lifeofbrenay Ordered To Pay $1.75M To Ex-Wife Of Manager

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet

Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

Hip-Hop Wired
Kevin Gates

Kevin Gates Gets Flamed Online For Dating Someone 13 Years Younger

Hip-Hop Wired
New York City Council To Vote On Bill Shifting Rental Broker Fees To Landlord

Chi Ossé, Son Of Reggie Ossé aka Combat Jack, Aims To Challenge Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Westside Connection Video Shoot In Chicago
30 Items
National

Happy Veterans Day! 30 Celebrities Who Served In The Military

Recording Studio
20 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

25 Items
Entertainment

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

Entertainment

Ah, SNAP! Trump Ordered To Fund Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program By Friday, Tyler Perry Donates $1.4M To Food Charity

Verzuz Mix
Music

Cash Money and No Limit: DJ Watts Drops the Verzuz Mix!

Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

25 Heartfelt Valentine's Day Gifts for Under $100
Lifestyle

If Your Love Life Was an Album… What Would It Be?

11 Items
Sports

Carmelo Anthony Bluntly Tells Ja Morant To “Man Up” Over Grizzlies Coaching Drama

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close