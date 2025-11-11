Diddy’s New Prison Job: Working in the Chapel at Fort Dix

Source: MediaPunch / Getty

Sean “Diddy” Combs is back in the spotlight, but this time it’s for his new role behind bars.

The 56-year-old music mogul, who’s currently serving time at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution, has scored one of the most sought-after jobs in the prison: chaplain’s assistant in the chapel.

This isn’t your average prison gig. As a chaplain’s assistant, Diddy gets to work in an air-conditioned office (a major upgrade in prison life!) and might even have access to food brought in by chaplains from outside. On top of that, he’s in charge of managing the “call-out” list, which decides which inmates can leave their cells for things like religious services, medical appointments, or other activities. It’s a position of influence that’s rare in prison, and it’s no surprise Diddy landed it.

Diddy’s publicist, Juda Engelmayer, tells CBS News that he is thriving in the role, describing the chapel environment as “warm, respectful, and rewarding.” The chapel is one of the few places in the prison where inmates can gather freely, making it a comfortable and prestigious spot to work.

But Diddy’s time at Fort Dix hasn’t been without drama. He’s been accused of breaking prison rules, including making unauthorized phone calls and allegedly possessing “hooch” (homemade prison wine). His team has denied the alcohol claims, insisting he’s focused on self-improvement and staying out of trouble.

Even with the challenges, Diddy is making the best of his situation. From dominating the music industry to running the chapel call-out list, he’s proving that no matter where he is, he knows how to make moves.

