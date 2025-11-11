Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

[PHOTOS] Fashion Show Woodlands Marks 10 Years of Glamour and Giving

Published on November 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fashion Show Woodlands
Source: Gary Huffman / Fashion Show Woodlands

For a decade, Houston socialite and influencer Theresa Roemer has dazzled guests with her signature event, the Fashion Show Woodlands—a star-studded celebration of fashion and philanthropy that supports the Make-A-Wish Foundation. This year marked the 10th anniversary of the glamorous affair, and it was nothing short of unforgettable.

Fashion Show Woodlands
Source: Gary Huffman / Fashion Show Woodlands

Held at Roemer’s lavish Woodlands estate, the evening drew over 500 guests, with more than 300 tickets sold, and was presented by BMW of The Woodlands. The event’s theme, Cirque De Soleil Paris, came alive through extravagant performances, couture fashion, and a spirit of giving that made the night as meaningful as it was dazzling.

Fashion Show Woodlands
Source: Gary Huffman / Fashion Show Woodlands

Guests were greeted with cocktails and light bites—featuring quiche, shrimp, sliders, and potatoes—before being immersed in a whimsical world of live entertainment. Contortionists, ballerinas, stilt walkers, jugglers, puppeteers, and showgirls brought the Cirque theme to life, while clown noses handed out at check-in added a playful touch. The highlight of the night came when Teresa Giudice, star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, made a grand entrance on the runway in a show-stopping designer gown.

Fashion Show Woodlands
Source: Gary Huffman / Fashion Show Woodlands

In keeping with Roemer’s commitment to charity, the event featured an inspiring video highlighting the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s origins and mission, with a special appearance from Tommy Austin, the organization’s co-founder. Over $100,000 was raised during the evening to help grant wishes for children facing critical illnesses.

Fashion Show Woodlands
Source: Gary Huffman / Fashion Show Woodlands

But amid the glamour, the evening took a deeply personal and emotional turn. To the surprise of attendees, Theresa Roemer took the stage to renew her vows with her husband, Lamar, after 20 years of marriage. Lamar, who has been battling a terminal illness, was assisted onto the stage by caregivers as the ceremony—officiated by Reverend Kristi Hoss Schiller—brought many guests to tears.

Fashion Show Woodlands
Source: Gary Huffman / Fashion Show Woodlands

The fashion show’s breathtaking finale unfolded on a runway built directly over Roemer’s iconic pool, illuminated by twinkling lights, carousel horses, and floating mini hot-air balloons that transformed her estate into a Parisian dreamscape. VIP guests were also treated to an exclusive tour of Roemer’s world-famous designer closet—a space celebrated nationwide for its luxury and scale.

Fashion Show Woodlands
Source: Gary Huffman / Fashion Show Woodlands

Combining style, spectacle, and compassion, Theresa Roemer’s 10th Annual Fashion Show Woodlands once again proved why it remains one of the Houston area’s most anticipated social events—where fashion meets purpose and every moment tells a story.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Max B

Freed The Wave: 9 Artists Max B Needs To Collab With Now That He’s Home

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside

OutKast Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, Andre 3000 Gets Emotional

Hip-Hop Wired
Max B

The Wave God Is Free: Max B Finally Released From Prison

Hip-Hop Wired
Rod Wave - Last Lap Tour - Atlanta, GA

Rod Wave Arrested On Drug & Weapon Charges Just After Grammy Nod Annoucement

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Westside Connection Video Shoot In Chicago
30 Items
National

Happy Veterans Day! 30 Celebrities Who Served In The Military

25 Items
Entertainment

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott makes get out the vote in Cypress.
News

Gov. Abbott Threatens ‘100% Tariff’ On New Yorkers Moving to Texas

Entertainment

Ah, SNAP! Trump Ordered To Fund Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program By Friday, Tyler Perry Donates $1.4M To Food Charity

11 Items
Sports

Carmelo Anthony Bluntly Tells Ja Morant To “Man Up” Over Grizzlies Coaching Drama

Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

Verzuz Mix
Music

Cash Money and No Limit: DJ Watts Drops the Verzuz Mix!

25 Heartfelt Valentine's Day Gifts for Under $100
Lifestyle

If Your Love Life Was an Album… What Would It Be?

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close