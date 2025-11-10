Listen Live
Texas Attorney General Sues Roblox Over Alleged Risks to Children

Texas joins Kentucky and Louisiana as the third state to sue Roblox, arguing that the company has failed to adequately protect minors.

Published on November 10, 2025

In this photo illustration, the Roblox Corporation logo is...
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched a lawsuit against Roblox, the popular online gaming platform, alleging that the company has exposed children to sexually explicit content and online exploitation. This action adds to a growing list of legal challenges from Paxton’s office aimed at major corporations.

Texas joins Kentucky and Louisiana as the third state to sue Roblox, arguing that the company has failed to adequately protect minors. In recent months, dozens of private lawsuits have also been filed by families claiming their children encountered sexual abuse or inappropriate content while using the platform. A separate, high-profile Roblox case in California recently won approval to proceed publicly after the company sought private arbitration.

Roblox is an online platform where users create and play games, interact through avatars, and earn virtual currency known as Robux. The platform is particularly popular among children and teens; by 2020, roughly half of all Americans under 16 had Roblox accounts. Its combination of gaming and social networking has raised concerns about online safety for young users.

In response to the lawsuit, Roblox stated it remains committed to protecting children and has implemented “industry-leading protocols” to safeguard its users. A company spokesperson expressed disappointment that the lawsuit was pursued, arguing that it relies on “misrepresentations and sensationalized claims” rather than collaboration to improve online safety.

Paxton, who is running to challenge U.S. Senator John Cornyn in next year’s GOP primary, described Roblox as a “digital playground for predators” and pledged to hold companies accountable for enabling abuse. The lawsuit was filed in King County, West Texas—a small jurisdiction where a single judge manages cases across several counties—and follows Paxton’s ongoing legal efforts against TikTok under recently updated Texas laws aimed at protecting minors online.

