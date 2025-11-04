Listen Live
Tips To Beat Long Lines At The Airport

Pack your patience: Houston airport TSA tips to beat long security lines at IAH and Hobby

Published on November 4, 2025

hc082324Bushcluster
Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Travelers at George Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P. Hobby Airport in Houston are facing long lines and delays due to TSA staffing shortages caused by the government shutdown. Passengers are advised to arrive at least three hours before domestic flights and four hours before international flights. Those enrolled in TSA PreCheck or CLEAR can use dedicated lanes for faster screening, and following the 3-1-1 rule for liquids can help save time. Travelers are encouraged to be patient, prepared, and understanding as airport teams work to manage the increased demand.

Tips To Beat Long Lines At The Airport was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

