Tips To Beat Long Lines At The Airport

Travelers at George Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P. Hobby Airport in Houston are facing long lines and delays due to TSA staffing shortages caused by the government shutdown. Passengers are advised to arrive at least three hours before domestic flights and four hours before international flights. Those enrolled in TSA PreCheck or CLEAR can use dedicated lanes for faster screening, and following the 3-1-1 rule for liquids can help save time. Travelers are encouraged to be patient, prepared, and understanding as airport teams work to manage the increased demand.

Lines at Bush Airport are finally easing after yesterday’s chaos, but TSA still says to get there early if you don’t want to miss your flight. @UgochiKHOU https://t.co/Dqfx9R7Kml pic.twitter.com/JxazcRW0qF — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) November 4, 2025

