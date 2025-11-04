Listen Live
Sports

Texans’ C.J. Stroud Enters Concussion Protocol After Loss to Broncos

Although C.J. feels better, it remains to be seen if he will be able to go against The Jags here at NRG Stadium on Sunday!

Published on November 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed Monday that star quarterback C.J. Stroud has entered the NFL’s concussion protocol following a hit sustained early in the second quarter of Sunday’s 18-15 loss to the Denver Broncos. Stroud was removed from the game and did not return, marking a major setback for a Texans team fighting to stay competitive in the AFC South race.

“I spoke to him last night,” Ryans told reporters. “He’s feeling a little bit better. We’ll see how the week goes and how he progresses.” Under league rules, Stroud must clear a multi-step process before returning to play, including being symptom-free through at least two practices and receiving clearance from an independent neurologist.

Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Source: Michael Owens / Getty

The Texans’ offense struggled without their franchise quarterback, managing only field goals after his exit. Backup Davis Mills was unable to generate much momentum against Denver’s improving defense, and the team’s play-calling in the final minutes of regulation sparked criticism.

With the score tied at 15 and just over a minute remaining, Houston opted to pass on first down instead of running the ball to force the Broncos to use their remaining timeouts. The quick three-and-out, which consumed just 14 seconds, allowed Denver enough time to move into field-goal range and seal the win as time expired.

Safety Justin Simmons and other Broncos players later suggested the Texans should have played for overtime. Instead, Houston’s late-game mismanagement and the loss of Stroud have raised questions heading into a pivotal stretch of their season.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Arrivals

NLE Choppa Trolls NBA YoungBoy With Diss Billboard In His Old Hood

Hip-Hop Wired
Sean "Diddy" Combs celebrate BET Lifetime Achievement At After Party Powered By Meta, Ciroc Premium Vodka And DeLeon Tequila

First Images Of Diddy At FCI Fort Dix Prison Emerge

Hip-Hop Wired

Los Angeles Dodgers Go Back-to-Back As World Series Champions, Drake Catches All The Strays On Social Media

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Spends Weekend At Mar-A-Lago Estate In Palm Beach

Let Them Eat Cake: Donald Trump Dragged For His "Marie-Antoinette Moment," Celebrating At A 'Great Gatsby-' Themed Mar-A-Lago Halloween Party While Americans Starve

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Entertainment

Gayle King Shuts Down Rumors About Being Kicked Off “CBS Mornings”

Lynn Price
News

Turkey Leg Hut Co-Owner Lynn Price Hit With New Federal Gun Charges

Megan Thee Stallion
News

Hey H-Town: Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween Party Is Coming Soon

Holiday Soul Nutcracker Market
Contests

Tis The Season: Win Passes to The Holiday Soul Nutcracker Market

Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey
12 Items
News

The 12 Deadliest Hurricanes in Texas History

cream layer cake
Lifestyle

Houston’s Own Marie Broussard Still Shining At 102

Summer Walker
Keisha Nicole Show

Summer Walker’s Finally Over It Is Coming

Television

Inside Cam Newton & Ashley Moss’s New BET Show ‘106 & Sports

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close